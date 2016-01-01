Overview

Dr. Robert Vorhies, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Vorhies works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic Vascular Surgery in Springfield, MO with other offices in Branson, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.