Dr. Robert Vlach, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Vlach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Wisconsin Institute of Urology Sc1265 West American Dr, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 237-5048
Thedacare Medical Center-waupaca800 Riverside Dr, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 739-3537Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin-fox Valley130 2nd St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 729-2309Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Thedacare Medical Center -shawano Inc.100 County Road B, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 739-3537MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124027610
- University Wisc Hospital And Clins
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
