Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Vincent, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Vincent, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Riverview Health and Schneck Medical Center.
Dr. Vincent works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Indianapolis Gastroenterology and Hepatology8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 865-2955
-
2
Indianapolis Gastroenterology, Inc225 S Pine St Ste 311, Seymour, IN 47274 Directions (317) 865-2955
- 3 18051 River Rd Ste 102, Noblesville, IN 46062 Directions (317) 865-2955
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Riverview Health
- Schneck Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vincent?
My visit was great
About Dr. Robert Vincent, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1386870095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vincent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vincent works at
Dr. Vincent has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vincent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.