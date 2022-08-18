See All Ophthalmologists in Las Cruces, NM
Ophthalmology
Dr. Robert Villalobos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Villalobos works at Southwestern Eye Center - Las Cruces in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Drusen and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Cruces
    2030 S Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001 (575) 205-6034

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Avesis
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Eye Service
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Spectera
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 18, 2022
    Kept within the time allocated, extremely thorough and explained everything in a manner I understood.
    Len J.J. Lo Presto — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Villalobos, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1285682674
    Education & Certifications

    • Joslin Diabetes Ctr
    • Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus
    • Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus
    • AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MEXICO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Villalobos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villalobos is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Villalobos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villalobos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Villalobos works at Southwestern Eye Center - Las Cruces in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Villalobos's profile.

    Dr. Villalobos has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Drusen and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villalobos on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    172 patients have reviewed Dr. Villalobos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villalobos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villalobos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villalobos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

