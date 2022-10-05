See All General Dentists in New York, NY
Overview

Dr. Robert Veligdan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Montifiore Hospital Dental Implant Center

Dr. Veligdan works at Robert G. Veligdan, DMD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert G. Veligdan, DMD
    343 W 58th St Ste 5, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 240-6659

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dental Bonding
Dental Bridge
Dental Crown
Dental Bonding
Dental Bridge
Dental Crown

Treatment frequency



Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Treatment Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Another tooth that otherwise would need a crown was saved by Dr. Veligdan's artistry. They don't make them like this doctor anymore!
    E. S. — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Veligdan, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134325335
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montifiore Hospital Dental Implant Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Veligdan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veligdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Veligdan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Veligdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Veligdan works at Robert G. Veligdan, DMD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Veligdan’s profile.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Veligdan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veligdan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veligdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veligdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

