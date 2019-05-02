Dr. Robert Veith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Veith, MD
Dr. Robert Veith, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, South Central Regional Medical Center and Terrebonne General Health System.
Physician Network Corp of Louisiana3800 Houma Blvd Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 895-2521
South Central Regional Medical Center-geri Psych1220 Jefferson St, Laurel, MS 39440 Directions (601) 426-4000
Jefferson Medical Associates1203 Jefferson St, Laurel, MS 39440 Directions (601) 518-7054
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- South Central Regional Medical Center
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I feel like I have a close friend looking out for me. I have been a patient for 10 years, I’m fortunate enough to be improving
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Veith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Veith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Veith can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.