Dr. Robert Varipapa, MD

Neurology
2.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Varipapa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.

Dr. Varipapa works at CNMRI PA in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kent Community Health Center
    1095 S Bradford St, Dover, DE 19904 (302) 678-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Encephalitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Jakob-Creutzfeldt Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Petit Mal Seizure Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Polio Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Seizure Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Perscribed a medication that changed my life in a positive way.
    About Dr. Robert Varipapa, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063419497
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Md
    Internship
    • Union Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Varipapa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varipapa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varipapa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varipapa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varipapa has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varipapa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Varipapa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varipapa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varipapa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varipapa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

