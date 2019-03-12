Dr. Robert Vanderzwaag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderzwaag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Vanderzwaag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Vanderzwaag, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Vanderzwaag works at
Locations
-
1
Doc Vanderzwaag LLC2202 Cassopolis St Ste B, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Lutheran Preferred
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanderzwaag?
Never makes you feel ignorant when you have a concern. Will go out of his way to explain things so you understand. I have never had a problem getting an appointment and he always makes you feel that you have his full attention. He is a great doctor.
About Dr. Robert Vanderzwaag, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1811996846
Education & Certifications
- Fort Wayne Family Practice Residency
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderzwaag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderzwaag accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderzwaag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderzwaag works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderzwaag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderzwaag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderzwaag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderzwaag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.