Dr. Robert Van Boven, MD

Neurology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Robert Van Boven, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine.

Dr. Van Boven works at BRAIN & BODY HEALTH INSTITUTE, P.A. in Lakeway, TX. They are accepting new patients.

    Brain & Body Health Institute, P.A.
    Brain & Body Health Institute, P.A.
    3 Lakeway Centre Ct Ste 230, Lakeway, TX 78734
(512) 981-5801

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Stroke Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Dec 06, 2022
Dr. Van Boven is the most complete and detailed Doc I've ever been to. I'm an Engineer and his level of questions and detail are beyond compare. He does not have a bedside manner, so if you want someone to sympathize with you, he is not your Doc. If you want the right information, a Doc who will take all the time he needs to figure out what is going wrong with you, he is highly detailed and persistent. Dr. Van Boven is the Sherlock Holmes of figuring out exactly what is wrong.
  Neurology
  26 years of experience
  English
  1316000326
  The Johns Hospital
  Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
  University of Chicago
  Neurology
Dr. Robert Van Boven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Van Boven has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Van Boven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Van Boven works at BRAIN & BODY HEALTH INSTITUTE, P.A. in Lakeway, TX.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Boven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Boven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Boven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

