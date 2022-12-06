Dr. Robert Van Boven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Boven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Van Boven, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Van Boven, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine.
Dr. Van Boven works at
Locations
Brain & Body Health Institute, P.A.3 Lakeway Centre Ct Ste 230, Lakeway, TX 78734 Directions (512) 981-5801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Van Boven is the most complete and detailed Doc I've ever been to. I'm an Engineer and his level of questions and detail are beyond compare. He does not have a bedside manner, so if you want someone to sympathize with you, he is not your Doc. If you want the right information, a Doc who will take all the time he needs to figure out what is going wrong with you, he is highly detailed and persistent. Dr. Van Boven is the Sherlock Holmes of figuring out exactly what is wrong.
About Dr. Robert Van Boven, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1316000326
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Boven has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Boven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Boven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Boven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Boven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Boven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.