Dr. Robert Vallone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Vallone, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Vallone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Vallone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Specialists of San Diego3363 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions
-
2
Foot and Ankle Specialists of San Diego15721 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vallone?
I found Dr. Vallone because of his reviews. All very positive and especially related to bunion surgery, which I needed. So I finally got my surgery done 4 weeks ago and I am amazed. Dr Vallone has been great explaining the procedure and what I needed to do to have a successful outcome. My surgery went awesome, RB surgery center was awesome! There was just no pain. I made sure I followed all his instructions post op. To the tee! I’m at 4 weeks and got the go ahead today to be in my normal shoe for a few hours a day. Dr. Vallone is very confident and has a super calming bed side manner. If you’ve been told all your life to never let anyone fix your bunion ( what I’ve heard for 30 years) I’m here to tell you it was the best decision I’ve made and that is because I chose a Super Talented doctor! Thank you Dr. Vallone!
About Dr. Robert Vallone, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1750331252
Education & Certifications
- Maryland Podiatric Residency Program
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vallone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vallone using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vallone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vallone works at
Dr. Vallone has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vallone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.