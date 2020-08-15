See All Podiatrists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Robert Vallone, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. Robert Vallone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Vallone works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot & Ankle Specialists of San Diego
    3363 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
    Foot and Ankle Specialists of San Diego
    15721 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Foot Care
Diabetic Wound Care
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Heel Spur
Ingrown Toenail
Ulcer of Foot
Warts
Wound Care and Management

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 15, 2020
I found Dr. Vallone because of his reviews. All very positive and especially related to bunion surgery, which I needed. So I finally got my surgery done 4 weeks ago and I am amazed. Dr Vallone has been great explaining the procedure and what I needed to do to have a successful outcome. My surgery went awesome, RB surgery center was awesome! There was just no pain. I made sure I followed all his instructions post op. To the tee! I’m at 4 weeks and got the go ahead today to be in my normal shoe for a few hours a day. Dr. Vallone is very confident and has a super calming bed side manner. If you’ve been told all your life to never let anyone fix your bunion ( what I’ve heard for 30 years) I’m here to tell you it was the best decision I’ve made and that is because I chose a Super Talented doctor! Thank you Dr. Vallone!
Heidi W. — Aug 15, 2020
About Dr. Robert Vallone, DPM

  Podiatry
Years of Experience
  43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1750331252
Education & Certifications

Residency
  Maryland Podiatric Residency Program
Internship
  NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
  NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Vallone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vallone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vallone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vallone has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vallone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

