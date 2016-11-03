See All Ophthalmologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Robert Vallar, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Vallar, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Vallar works at Retina Consultants, PA II in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Retina Consultants, PA II
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 215, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (201) 612-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 03, 2016
    On Sunday of Labor Day weekend I had vitreous detachment that my ophthalmologist said had resulted in a retinal tear. He contacted Dr. Vallar to see if he could perform emergency laser surgery. Dr. Vallar agreed to meet me at his office that Sunday, where he performed the laser surgery. I was very grateful that he took time off on a holiday weekend to perform this urgent procedure. I cannot recommend Dr. Vallar highly enough.
    James Quigley in Montclair, NJ — Nov 03, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Vallar, MD

    Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    38 years of experience
    English, French, Italian and Spanish
    1750350609
    Education & Certifications

    Nassau Co Med Center
    Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Vallar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vallar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vallar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vallar works at Retina Consultants, PA II in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Vallar’s profile.

    Dr. Vallar has seen patients for Macular Edema, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vallar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

