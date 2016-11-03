Dr. Robert Vallar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Vallar, MD
Dr. Robert Vallar, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Retina Consultants, PA II1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 215, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 612-9600
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
On Sunday of Labor Day weekend I had vitreous detachment that my ophthalmologist said had resulted in a retinal tear. He contacted Dr. Vallar to see if he could perform emergency laser surgery. Dr. Vallar agreed to meet me at his office that Sunday, where he performed the laser surgery. I was very grateful that he took time off on a holiday weekend to perform this urgent procedure. I cannot recommend Dr. Vallar highly enough.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- Nassau Co Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.