Dr. Robert Valentz, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Valentz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Valentz works at Northern Lights Pain Management LLC in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Lights Pain Management LLC
    1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 201, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 521-9240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 24, 2018
    I have been with Dr V. for years. He is great at making sure we explore every option of treatment. He listens well even when I have 1000 questions. He had some office employee turnover during his big office upgrade and move. However his current office manager really knows how to take care of everything , Billy is great. Dr V. will go above & beyond. He has went to bat with my insurance company when they tried denying me something. He is a great Dr. & I can't say enough good things about him.
    Carrie Littlejohn in Fairbanks — Apr 24, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Valentz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336110436
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Internship
    • Meridia Huron Hospital
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

