Dr. Robert Valentz, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Valentz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Valentz works at
Locations
Northern Lights Pain Management LLC1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 201, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 521-9240
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr V. for years. He is great at making sure we explore every option of treatment. He listens well even when I have 1000 questions. He had some office employee turnover during his big office upgrade and move. However his current office manager really knows how to take care of everything , Billy is great. Dr V. will go above & beyond. He has went to bat with my insurance company when they tried denying me something. He is a great Dr. & I can't say enough good things about him.
About Dr. Robert Valentz, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1336110436
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Meridia Huron Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valentz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valentz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Valentz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valentz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Valentz can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.