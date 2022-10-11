Dr. Robert Urban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Urban, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Urban, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.
Dr. Urban works at
Locations
-
1
Urban Eye Care4439 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 380-2112
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premier Group Insurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urban?
Great Doctor! You will receive excellent care from this Doctor. Friendly. Great Staff
About Dr. Robert Urban, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1669440947
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Eye & Ear Infirm-U Ill Coll Med|University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Winthrop - University Hospital|Winthrop University Hospital
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urban has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urban works at
Dr. Urban has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Urban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.