Dr. Robert Unsell, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Unsell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Locations
Osso Healthcare Network1616 S Kelly Ave, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 692-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Osso Shoulder Specialty10001 S Western Ave Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 692-3748
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
So far so good. He is very positive about things.
About Dr. Robert Unsell, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Ctr
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
