Dr. Robert Underwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Underwood, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Underwood works at
Locations
Surgical Arts PC598 Nancy St NW Ste 250, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 428-3713
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Underwood is a fantastic communicator. He took the time to thoroughly explain my condition, treatment options, and recovery plan. While in hospital, Dr. Underwood followed up at the bedside several times and ensured my treatment plan was being implemented correctly and timely. I would recommend Dr. Underwood to anyone needing surgical care.
About Dr. Robert Underwood, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1063570521
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Som
- Barnes Hosp/Washington University
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Underwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Underwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Underwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Underwood has seen patients for Thyroidectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Underwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Underwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Underwood.
