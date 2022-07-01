Overview

Dr. Robert Underwood, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Underwood works at Surgical Arts PC in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.