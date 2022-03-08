Dr. Ulseth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ulseth, MD
Dr. Robert Ulseth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Comprehensive Pain Management305 S Line Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 344-4791
Comprehensive Pain Management3120 SW 27th Ave Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 236-3025
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I came from Utah in 2021, found this Pain Management Clinic and been very satisfied with Dr Ulseth, his PA's and staff. I would not go anywhere else. His receptionist and PA's are very caring and help me out with all my questions/problems. I would like to say THANK YOU for all your assistance and support.
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043205305
- University of Florida
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Ulseth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulseth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulseth has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulseth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ulseth speaks Spanish.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulseth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulseth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulseth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulseth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.