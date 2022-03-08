See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Inverness, FL
Dr. Robert Ulseth, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (108)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Ulseth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.

Dr. Ulseth works at Comprehensive Pain Management in Inverness, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Pain Management
    305 S Line Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 344-4791
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Pain Management
    3120 SW 27th Ave Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 236-3025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (50)
    Mar 08, 2022
    I came from Utah in 2021, found this Pain Management Clinic and been very satisfied with Dr Ulseth, his PA's and staff. I would not go anywhere else. His receptionist and PA's are very caring and help me out with all my questions/problems. I would like to say THANK YOU for all your assistance and support.
    Steve Baker — Mar 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Ulseth, MD
    About Dr. Robert Ulseth, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043205305
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ulseth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ulseth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ulseth has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulseth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulseth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulseth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulseth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulseth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

