Dr. Robert Ulrich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ulrich, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ulrich works at
Locations
The Center for Neurology and Neurophysiology P.A.7000 Parkwood Blvd Ste F100, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 494-4424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ulrich?
Excellent he is great
About Dr. Robert Ulrich, DO
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1215982699
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulrich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulrich works at
Dr. Ulrich has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulrich.
