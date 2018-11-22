See All Cardiologists in Delray Beach, FL
Overview

Dr. Robert Ullman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Ullman works at Advanced Care Cardiac & Vascular Center in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Care Cardiac & Vascular Center
    6274 Linton Blvd Ste 104, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 638-7668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Secondary Hypertension
Chest Pain
Atherosclerosis
Secondary Hypertension
Chest Pain

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 22, 2018
    Very informative Best doctor in town! I was looking for a cardiologist they made my appointment immediately, and my wait time was within minutes.
    Amanda Rivera in Delray Beach , FL — Nov 22, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Ullman, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1548270739
    Education & Certifications

    • American College of Cardiology
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • University of South Florida
    • Willams College, Massachusetts
