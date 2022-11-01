See All Otolaryngologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Robert Udelsman, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Udelsman, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Udelsman works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroid Cancer
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(45)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Nov 01, 2022
Excellent facility
— Nov 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Udelsman, MD
About Dr. Robert Udelsman, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrine Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114909272
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Surgical Oncology, Surgery Branch, Division of Cancer Treatment, The National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, Md. Endocrinology, Developmental Endocrinology Branch, The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, Bethesda, Md. Gastroint
Residency
  • Surgery, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md., served as chief resident
Internship
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Surgery
Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Udelsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udelsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Udelsman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Udelsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Udelsman works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Udelsman’s profile.

Dr. Udelsman has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udelsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

50 patients have reviewed Dr. Udelsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udelsman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udelsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udelsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

