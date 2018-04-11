Dr. Robert Tyndall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyndall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tyndall, MD
Dr. Robert Tyndall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They completed their fellowship with VA Hospital
Dr. Tyndall works at
Oklahoma Neurology Center1705 Renaissance Blvd Ste 120, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 726-9855Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Tyndall?
I found Dr Tyndall to be the exception to the rule for MDs. He was a great listener and was not intimidated by my questions. He was actually entertaining to talk with, very personal and was happy to explain everything I asked. I really enjoyed my appointment, when’s the last time that happened? I will refer my patients and friends and family to him if they need a neurologist.
- Neurology
- English
- 1225066830
- VA Hospital
- University MO
Dr. Tyndall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyndall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyndall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyndall has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyndall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyndall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyndall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyndall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyndall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.