Dr. Robert Turoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Turoff works at Suffolk Surgical Associates PC in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.