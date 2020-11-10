See All General Surgeons in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Robert Turoff, MD

General Surgery
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Turoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Turoff works at Suffolk Surgical Associates PC in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Suffolk Surgical Associates PC
    10 Brentwood Rd Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 10, 2020
    Great experience. Wonderful staff. Everyone was kind and compassionate.
    — Nov 10, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Turoff, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316943459
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roswell Park Meml Institute
    Residency
    • Nassau County Med Center
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Turoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turoff works at Suffolk Surgical Associates PC in Bay Shore, NY. View the full address on Dr. Turoff’s profile.

    Dr. Turoff has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Turoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

