Dr. Robert Turnage, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Turnage, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi and HCA Florida West Hospital.

Dr. Turnage works at HCA Florida Heart and Lung - Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Heart and Lung - Pensacola
    8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 9, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 969-7979
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi
  • HCA Florida West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2020
    I had a "Double Cabbage", & have been out of the hospital (in 6 days) & back home, walking almost a mile(±) a day, less than 4 weeks after surgery. Lungs have cleared (yes, I've STILL quit smoking & have had very few "cravings") & pain is almost manageable with OTC meds... maybe a week more on prescription painkillers, then it's just the regular "heart pills", etc. I want to say thanks again to Dr. Turnage, David Levitan, ALL the OR staff, nurses, techs, EMTs, kitchen crew, housekeeping & anyone I'm forgetting @ West Florida Hospital. I plan on putting the remaining years(?) I have left to good use & maaaannnn, do this year's blueberries off the bush taste sweeter than ever~! MUCH LOVE, and Thank You So Much. RWE can't get the 5star button to click in FireFox, so I'm gonna try googleChrome
    Robert(Bob) — Jun 02, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Turnage, MD

    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073611703
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of New Mexico
    • CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
    • Carraway Methodist Medical Center, Birmingham Al
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    • University of Mississippi
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
