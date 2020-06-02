Dr. Robert Turnage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turnage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Turnage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Turnage, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Turnage works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Heart and Lung - Pensacola8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 9, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 969-7979Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a "Double Cabbage", & have been out of the hospital (in 6 days) & back home, walking almost a mile(±) a day, less than 4 weeks after surgery. Lungs have cleared (yes, I've STILL quit smoking & have had very few "cravings") & pain is almost manageable with OTC meds... maybe a week more on prescription painkillers, then it's just the regular "heart pills", etc. I want to say thanks again to Dr. Turnage, David Levitan, ALL the OR staff, nurses, techs, EMTs, kitchen crew, housekeeping & anyone I'm forgetting @ West Florida Hospital. I plan on putting the remaining years(?) I have left to good use & maaaannnn, do this year's blueberries off the bush taste sweeter than ever~! MUCH LOVE, and Thank You So Much. RWE can't get the 5star button to click in FireFox, so I'm gonna try googleChrome
About Dr. Robert Turnage, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1073611703
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
- Carraway Methodist Medical Center, Birmingham Al
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Turnage has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turnage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turnage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turnage works at
Dr. Turnage has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turnage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Turnage. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turnage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turnage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turnage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.