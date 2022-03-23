Overview

Dr. Robert Tsou, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Tsou works at High Desert Ear Nose & Throat in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.