Overview

Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Troell M D F A C S works at Beauty By Design in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Corona Del Mar, CA and Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.