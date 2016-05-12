Overview

Dr. Robert Tripp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Tripp works at Genesee Surgical Associates in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Appendicitis and Laparotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.