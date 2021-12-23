See All Psychiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Robert Trimmer, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Trimmer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Trimmer works at Mindful Health Solutions in Sacramento, CA with other offices in El Dorado Hills, CA and Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sacramento
    350 University Ave Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 867-8444
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    El Dorado Hills
    1020 Suncast Ln Ste 108, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 867-8444
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Community Psychiatry
    950 Glenn Dr Ste 235, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 990-9159

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Function Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Reactive Depression Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 23, 2021
    Dr. Trimmer is amazing - the best mental health professional I've met. He is smart, compassionate and treats me like an equal partner in understanding and managing my health. He has a style that is relaxed and relatable in a way that is professional but also disarming.
    Kimberly — Dec 23, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Trimmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003925736
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCSF-Fresno Medical Education Program
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
