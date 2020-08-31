Overview

Dr. Robert Trepel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Trepel works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - North Babylon in North Babylon, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.