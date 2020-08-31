Dr. Robert Trepel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trepel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Trepel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Trepel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Saint Charles Hospital.

Locations
1
NYU Langone Medical Associates--North Babylon1476 Deer Park Ave Ste 2, North Babylon, NY 11703 Directions (631) 462-1184
2
Mineola173 Mineola Blvd Ste 101, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I think he is a great dr he explains everything to me about my granddaughter and is truly concerned. Sometimes there is a wait in the room but that’s because he’s taking the time with the previous patient which is understandable I drive from Levittown to deer park to see him GREAT DOCTOR/ANN ANGEHR/KAILA HESS
About Dr. Robert Trepel, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1841230042
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trepel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trepel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trepel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Trepel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trepel.
