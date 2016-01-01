Overview

Dr. Robert Trent, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Georgetown Community Hospital.



Dr. Trent works at CENTRAL KENTUCKY WOMENS HEALTHCARE in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.