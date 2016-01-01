Dr. Robert Trent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Trent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Trent, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Georgetown Community Hospital.
Dr. Trent works at
Locations
-
1
Central Kentucky Women's Healthcare1158 Lexington Rd, Georgetown, KY 40324 Directions (502) 863-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Georgetown Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trent?
About Dr. Robert Trent, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396741716
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- MOREHEAD STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trent works at
Dr. Trent has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trent speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.