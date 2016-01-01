See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Georgetown, KY
Dr. Robert Trent, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Trent, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Georgetown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Georgetown Community Hospital.

Dr. Trent works at CENTRAL KENTUCKY WOMENS HEALTHCARE in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Kentucky Women's Healthcare
    Central Kentucky Women's Healthcare
1158 Lexington Rd, Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-6444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Georgetown Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    Bluegrass Family Health
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robert Trent, MD

    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1396741716
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    MOREHEAD STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Trent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trent works at CENTRAL KENTUCKY WOMENS HEALTHCARE in Georgetown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Trent’s profile.

    Dr. Trent has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

