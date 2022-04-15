Overview

Dr. Robert Trautman Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE.



Dr. Trautman Jr works at TRAUTMAN, ROBERT J, M.D. in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.