Dr. Robert Tracer, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Tracer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Amy Batterman, M.d.3131 Kings Hwy Ste D7, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 377-9011
Brook Plaza Ambulatory Surgical Center Inc1901 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 377-9011
- 3 187 Conklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 377-9011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Tracer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tracer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tracer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tracer has seen patients for Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tracer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tracer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tracer.
