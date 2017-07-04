See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Robert Tozzi, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Tozzi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Tozzi works at The Pediatric Center for Heart Disease in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Cardiology Hackensack Pediatric Center for Heart Disease
    (201) 342-5341

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Fetal Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Fetal Heart Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Heart Rhythjm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 04, 2017
    My 13 y/o son was seeing dr Tozzi and it was the most amazing experience for both of us. His kindness, patience and politeness is above average. He has spent with us really good amount of time explaining and answering question. Also his assistants and nurses are very kind. Top class experience. Thank you Dr Tozzi!
    Joanna in Glen Ridge, NJ — Jul 04, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Tozzi, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811943020
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Medical Center
    • Umdnj-The University Hospital
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Tozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tozzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tozzi works at The Pediatric Center for Heart Disease in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tozzi’s profile.

    Dr. Tozzi has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tozzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

