Overview

Dr. Robert Towner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Towner works at Amerimed Physicians PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.