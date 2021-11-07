Overview

Dr. Robert Tower, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Tower works at Tower Oculofacial Plastic Surgery in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.