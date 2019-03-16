Overview

Dr. Robert Torti, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Desoto, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Torti works at Retina Specialists in Desoto, TX with other offices in Plano, TX, Mesquite, TX and Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.