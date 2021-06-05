Dr. Robert Torrey III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torrey III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Torrey III, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Torrey III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Torrey III works at
Locations
Integrated Dermatology and Dermatopathology Inc.1525 Superior Ave Ste 210, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-1131
Hoag Health Center Irvine - Sand Canyon - Gynecologic Oncology Associates16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 260, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 557-0301
- 3 510 Superior Ave Ste F, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 999-8979
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torrey III?
Been with Dr Torrey over a year now and am so impressed with his knowledge, patience and willingness to spend time in explaining all details.
About Dr. Robert Torrey III, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torrey III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torrey III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torrey III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torrey III has seen patients for Hydronephrosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torrey III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Torrey III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torrey III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torrey III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torrey III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.