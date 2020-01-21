Overview

Dr. Robert Torrano, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Torrano works at Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca in San Jose, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA and Gilroy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.