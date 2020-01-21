Dr. Robert Torrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Torrano, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Torrano, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Associates of Northern California4050 MOORPARK AVE, San Jose, CA 95117 Directions (408) 243-2700
Stephen Astor MD Inc285 South Dr Ste 1, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 210-9292
Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca9360 N Name Uno Ste 250, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (408) 848-1800
- 4 393 Blossom Hill Rd Ste 315, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (408) 281-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had just the one consultation with Dr Torrano, but that one encounter impressed me enough to write a brief review. He is excellent. Absolutely everything you would wish for in your Physician and 100 times more. To be specific, friendly and confidence inspiring, a clear communicator, and obviously a leading expert in his field. I had an instant rapport with this Doctor and cannot recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Robert Torrano, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306854708
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torrano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torrano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torrano has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torrano speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Torrano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.