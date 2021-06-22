Overview

Dr. Robert Toomey, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Toomey works at Blue Point Surgical Group in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Chantilly, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.