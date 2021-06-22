Dr. Robert Toomey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toomey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Toomey, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Toomey, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from California School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Potomac Podiatry Group PLLC2280 Opitz Blvd Ste 260, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 977-5044
-
2
Chantilly Foot and Ankle Center3914 Centreville Rd Ste 200, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 977-5043
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Toomey is extremely responsive and has significantly improved my quality of life with his prescriptions. I’ve seen him a half dozen times now and he is always reliable and quick to get me in for an appointment.
About Dr. Robert Toomey, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Georgetown University Hospital
- California School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toomey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toomey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toomey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Toomey has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toomey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Toomey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toomey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toomey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toomey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.