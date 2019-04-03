Overview

Dr. Robert Tonks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tonks works at Robert Tonks, MD in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

