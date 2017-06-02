Dr. Robert Tokarek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tokarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tokarek, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Tokarek, MD is a Dermatologist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Abington Dermatology Associates500 York Rd Ste 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Abington Dermatology Associates1190 Old York Rd Ste 200, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Tokarek!
About Dr. Robert Tokarek, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083619407
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tokarek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tokarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tokarek has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tokarek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokarek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokarek.
