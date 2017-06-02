See All Dermatologists in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Robert Tokarek, MD

Dermatology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Tokarek, MD is a Dermatologist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Tokarek works at Abington Dermatology Associates, P.C. in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Warminster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Shaving of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abington Dermatology Associates
    500 York Rd Ste 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Abington Dermatology Associates
    1190 Old York Rd Ste 200, Warminster, PA 18974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 02, 2017
I highly recommend Dr. Tokarek!
Doylestown, PA — Jun 02, 2017
About Dr. Robert Tokarek, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • 1083619407
Education & Certifications

  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
  • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Tokarek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tokarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tokarek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tokarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tokarek has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tokarek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokarek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokarek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tokarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tokarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

