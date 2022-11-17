Overview

Dr. Robert Todd, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Todd works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.