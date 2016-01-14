Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Todd, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Todd, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Todd works at
Locations
Robert E Todd MD PC8100 Oswego Rd Ste 210, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 426-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Todd is down to earth and speaks in a way you can understand him. I came from a different neurologist and it was a horrible experience. Dr. Todd's staff are always pleasant and I have never waited more than five minutes to get in.
About Dr. Robert Todd, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
