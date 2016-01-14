See All Neurologists in Liverpool, NY
Dr. Robert Todd, MD

Neurology
3.5 (27)
29 years of experience
Dr. Robert Todd, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Dr. Todd works at Robert E Todd MD PC in Liverpool, NY.

Locations

    Robert E Todd MD PC
    8100 Oswego Rd Ste 210, Liverpool, NY 13090 (315) 426-0200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Sudoscan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Sudoscan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 14, 2016
    Dr. Todd is down to earth and speaks in a way you can understand him. I came from a different neurologist and it was a horrible experience. Dr. Todd's staff are always pleasant and I have never waited more than five minutes to get in.
    J, Higgs in Fulton, NY — Jan 14, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Todd, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518976786
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

