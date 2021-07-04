Overview

Dr. Robert Tobar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital.



Dr. Tobar works at Ritter Stephen G MD Office in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.