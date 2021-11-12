Overview

Dr. Robert Titelman, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Titelman works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.