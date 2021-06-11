Dr. Robert Timmermans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timmermans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Timmermans, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Timmermans, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 909-6900
Westchester Heart and Vascular19 Bradhurst Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 909-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Timmermans is a wonderful, talented doctor, and a warm, and kind person. He listens attentively, and answers all your questions. I was referred to him by a nurse that works with him for a cardiac catheterization. He explained the procedure very clearly. I decided to keep him as my cardiologist as he is such an excellent, caring doctor.
About Dr. Robert Timmermans, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Timmermans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timmermans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timmermans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timmermans works at
Dr. Timmermans has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timmermans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Timmermans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timmermans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timmermans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timmermans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.