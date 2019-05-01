Dr. Robert Tibbs Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibbs Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Tibbs Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Tibbs Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tibbs Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Xyz Neurology Pllc4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 748-2900
-
2
Neuroscience Specialists PC14100 Parkway Commons Dr Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 748-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tibbs Jr?
I had a 4 level cervical anterior fusion in 2013 and it went great! Dr. Tibbs knows what he is doing and explains everything into details will use him again when the time comes!
About Dr. Robert Tibbs Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1871582213
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tibbs Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tibbs Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tibbs Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tibbs Jr works at
Dr. Tibbs Jr has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tibbs Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Tibbs Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tibbs Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tibbs Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tibbs Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.