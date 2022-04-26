Dr. Robert Thorsness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorsness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Thorsness, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Thorsness, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University, St Louis and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.
Locations
1
Joliet951 Essington Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-4551Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
2
New Lenox1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 200, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 462-3474Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had both of my rotator cuff’s done Dr. Thorsness and his team made it easy and comfortable everything from the first visit through recovery would recommend him
About Dr. Robert Thorsness, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- University of Rochester
- Washington University, St Louis
- Northwestern University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
