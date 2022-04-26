Overview

Dr. Robert Thorsness, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University, St Louis and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Thorsness works at Hinsdale Orthopaedics, a Division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Joliet, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Joint Pain and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.