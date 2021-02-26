Dr. Robert Thomson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Thomson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Thomson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monadnock Community Hospital.
Dr. Thomson works at
Locations
Concord Gastroenterology PA60 Commercial St Ste 404, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 228-1763
Hospital Affiliations
- Monadnock Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to really understand my symptoms which lead to a speedy recovery. I was heard and respected - would definitely recommend.
About Dr. Robert Thomson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1780610550
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.