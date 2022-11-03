Dr. Robert Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Locations
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 896-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson was extremely personable and patient. Listened to my ankle problem and afterwards answered all my concerns and was very matter of fact that I do not need surgery. That was a big relief. Gave a cortisone injection that was virtually painless. My ankle feels much more like normal today and the need for a 3rd leg (cane) is not as necessary. Thanks for being a real doctor and not a quack like some I have visited. 10X A++++ Bobby Byrd
About Dr. Robert Thompson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417101858
Education & Certifications
- Uhz Sports Medicine Institute/Miami Ankle Foot International Alliance
- University Of Kentucky
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Stress Fracture of Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
180 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
