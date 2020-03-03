See All Vascular Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Robert Thompson, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Thompson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Thompson works at Washngtn Univ Med Ctr Vsclr Sgy in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Brachial Plexus Palsy, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Thoracic Outlet Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washngtn Univ Med Ctr Vsclr Sgy
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7410
  2. 2
    4911 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz Ste 4532, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7410
  3. 3
    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Robert Thompson, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English
    1285652792
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
