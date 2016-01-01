Overview

Dr. Robert Thomason III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Thomason III works at Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.